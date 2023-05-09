Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 878.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.61.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

