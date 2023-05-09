Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.22.
Shopify Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $64.38 on Monday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 15.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 35.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 108,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 9.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,029,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,113,000 after acquiring an additional 439,415 shares during the period. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
