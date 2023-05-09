Simplex Trading LLC Invests $89,000 in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $697.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $56.89.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

