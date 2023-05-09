Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Snap were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $453,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 802,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,639,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 371,323 shares of company stock worth $4,036,265 over the last 90 days.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm's primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

