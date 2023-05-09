Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,198,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 787,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

