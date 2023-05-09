SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,197.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock worth $3,626,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.