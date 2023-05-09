Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Stepan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 77,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Stepan by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Stepan by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Stepan Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Stepan has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $116.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.73 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Insider Activity at Stepan

In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $434,355.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $50,323.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,766 shares of company stock worth $680,784. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

(Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.