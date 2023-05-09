Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.