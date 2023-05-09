TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,004 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

