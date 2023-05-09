TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 12,600 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 439.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

CYTK stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,716.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,716.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,734 shares of company stock worth $3,168,409. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

