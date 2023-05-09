TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 15,769 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,769 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Scholar Rock by 47.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Scholar Rock by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 48.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 611,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,651 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 31,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $202,911.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,059,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,252,630.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

