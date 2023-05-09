TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,618 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,292 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $92,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $915.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.46. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

