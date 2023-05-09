TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 228 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HII. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

NYSE:HII opened at $194.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.