TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,028 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMK opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

