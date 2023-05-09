TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 900 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.06% and a negative net margin of 340.80%. The company had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $42,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

