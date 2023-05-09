TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1,134.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $88.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.71 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $40,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $40,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,355. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

