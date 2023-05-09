TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,056,082.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,890.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,082.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $176.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.09 and a 12-month high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

