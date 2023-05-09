TD Asset Management Inc Buys 11,345 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.11.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,539,951.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,352. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

