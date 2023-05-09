TD Asset Management Inc Buys 15,769 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRRK. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 31,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $202,911.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,059,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,630.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRRK opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

