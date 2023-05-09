TD Asset Management Inc Buys 3,028 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 455,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 81,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSXMK. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $45.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

