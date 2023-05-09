TD Asset Management Inc Buys 4,200 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,093,000.
In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,246 shares of company stock valued at $321,490 in the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of RLAY opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.30.
Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. Relay Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
