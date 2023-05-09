TD Asset Management Inc Buys 424 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,399.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,650.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,049.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,250.01 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

TPL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

