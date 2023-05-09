TD Asset Management Inc Buys 4,400 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

In related news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II acquired 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $200,638.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,719.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orrin H. Ingram II purchased 7,965 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $200,638.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,719.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 48,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,008 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

