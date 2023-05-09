TD Asset Management Inc Buys 5,200 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 57.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities began coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Helios Technologies stock opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.38. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.