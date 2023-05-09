TD Asset Management Inc Buys 8,368 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WH opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

