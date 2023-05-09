TD Asset Management Inc Buys 900 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $143,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $42,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

