TD Asset Management Inc Buys 9,000 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,365,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,396,000 after purchasing an additional 227,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,267,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,403,000 after acquiring an additional 318,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 1,648,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NOMD stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

