TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

