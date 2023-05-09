TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $136.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.23. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $196.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.