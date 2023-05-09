TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,216 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.40 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Paycor HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.