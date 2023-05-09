TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,216 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.40 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at $566,089.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

