TD Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,574,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,510,000 after purchasing an additional 235,823 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,716.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,734 shares of company stock worth $3,168,409. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.