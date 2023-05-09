TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 285,215 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $34.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. Analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $449,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,098.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,535.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $449,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,098.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,100 shares of company stock worth $1,857,677. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.