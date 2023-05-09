TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DICE Therapeutics were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at $165,823,205.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,823,205.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 372,590 shares of company stock worth $10,239,252 and sold 70,113 shares worth $2,372,496. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DICE opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.69.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

