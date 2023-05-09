TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 85,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,182 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 16,246 shares of company stock worth $321,490 over the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RLAY opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

