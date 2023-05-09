TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,449,240,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Insider Activity at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.16. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $51.47.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.