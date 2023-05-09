TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First BanCorp. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First BanCorp. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Insider Activity

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

