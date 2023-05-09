TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.86 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $71.87. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

