TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

