TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

