TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.02 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 127,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

