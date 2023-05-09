TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.04 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in News were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in News by 128.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in News by 40.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in News by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in News by 77.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in News by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

News stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.