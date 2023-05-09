TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

