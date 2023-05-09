TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.09 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,831,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 193,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts
In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $2,694,688. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Wynn Resorts Stock Performance
WYNN opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average of $95.49. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.
Featured Articles
