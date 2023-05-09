TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.13 Million Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 4.3 %

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.