TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 406,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 79,274 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 853,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 300,262 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HTBK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $107,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $107,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $76,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $299,407.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,660 shares of company stock valued at $181,077. Corporate insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

