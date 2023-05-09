TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,634,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,239,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

