TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.1 %

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.66.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $310.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.56 million. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.