TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $2,396,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AL stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $601.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

