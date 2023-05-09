TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 205.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEL. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 997,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.88. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.37.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

